Fall Festival 2024 Wrap Up

Many thanks to all who visited Bethany to enjoy our Fall Festival: A Homecoming Weekend, held September 27–29, 2024. Here is a roundup of photos and video from the weekend. Please see our Fall Festival page for more information.
Fall Festival: A Homecoming Weekend
A number of events are held over the Fall Festival weekend. Highlights include alumni reunions, Athletic Hall of Fame Banquet, the Little Vikings Half-Mile Run/Viking 5K, a performance by the B-Town Drumline, music, food, and athletic contests.
Photos
Athletic Hall of Fame
2024 Class of Inductees to the Hall of Fame:
Joel Meyer (1980-1982) – Wrestling
Joe Madson (1984-1986) – Basketball and Baseball
Lisa (Patterson) Krocak (1994-1995) – Volleyball
Joelle (Pipal) Julian (2007-2011) – Soccer
2003 Bethany Volleyball Team – Team of Distinction
Amber (Danckwart) Becker
Kristen (Jones) Brustad
Kristen (Goebel) Hanevik
Amber (Schreiner) Johnson
Brandy Jones
Marcia (Ankrum) Loeslie
Jessica Merseth
Maria (Ankrum) Pinero
Laura (Schrupp) Stender
Lisa (Overholser) Smith
Renee Tatge
Aimee (Freiborg) Thalberg
Kelcey Woods-Nord
Head Coach Marcia Eggen
Assistant Coach Tiffany Young Klockziem
Video
The Servant of Two Masters
Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of a show about doing stuff on stage – physical stuff, original stuff, put together by the cast and directors, taking risks, delving into the right side of the brain (or elsewhere), a huge exercise in collaboration culminating in a show that is steeped in comedy, all within a rehearsal period of around three weeks.
Photos
Concert Band with Alumni and Friends
The Concert Band performed their fall concert with conductor Prof. David Paulson, and guest conductor Dr. Miles Wurster.