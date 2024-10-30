Salary: $45,000 – $60,000 per year depending on experience

Work Schedule: Monday – Friday

8:00 – 5:00

Position Description

Maschka, Riedy, Ries & Frentz Law Firm is looking for a full-time paralegal with primary focus in personal injury to join our team in Mankato, MN. We have an amazing group of people who work together to provide our clients with the best possible service. Paralegals will work closely with the legal team to assist in the day-to-day operations of the practice.

The ideal candidate will be a professional, reliable, and dedicated individual who is willing to learn and grow within the legal field. Paralegals are required to maintain confidentiality.

Position Duties/Skills

1) Communicate with clients, attorneys, and other personnel regarding case status, deadlines, and any other concerns or issues that arise

2) Drafting demand letters & legal documents

3) Maintain & update client files, including obtaining and organizing case information, documents, and evidence

4) Summarize medical records and analyze medical billing

5) Draft correspondence to clients and other parties

6) Assist with litigation, including answering discovery and trial preparation

7) Excellent interpersonal, writing organizational and time management skills.

Minimum Qualifications / Requirements

1) Four-year degree in paralegal certificate preferred

Please send all application materials to Jed Chronic at ameffert@mrr-law.com or call 507-625-6600.