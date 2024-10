The Bethany Lutheran women’s soccer team Saturday traveled to UW-Superior and would score the first goal of the contest but it wasn’t enough as the Yellowjackets would score the game’s final two to claim the 2-1 win. With the loss the Vikings fall to 6-6-2 overall and 6-1-1 in the UMAC while UWS moves to 10-6-0 overall and 8-1-0 in the conference.