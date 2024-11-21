Assistant/Associate Professor – Biology

Posting Date: November 21, 2024

Department: Biology

Category: Faculty

Status/Type: Full-time

Application Deadline: January 10, 2025

Job Start Date: July 1, 2025

Bethany Lutheran College, a Christian liberal arts institution owned and operated by the Evangelical Lutheran Synod, invites applications for a full-time faculty position in the Department of Biology, starting July 1, 2025. We seek a dedicated educator with a strong commitment to excellence in teaching and mentoring, eager to contribute to both our biology curriculum and the holistic development of our students. Applicants with expertise in cell biology or molecular biology are particularly encouraged to apply. As one of the most popular majors on campus, the biology department is well-positioned for growth, and we are excited to build on this success with the right candidate.

Position Responsibilities:

• Teach undergraduate courses and labs in cell biology, genetics, immunology, and general biology.

• Provide personal mentoring and academic advising, playing an integral role in the student support system.

• Engage in department activities, curriculum development, and college service.

Minimum Qualifications:

• Master’s degree in Biology or a related field is required; doctorate is preferred. ABD candidates will be considered if there is a clear plan for completing the terminal degree.

• Preferred expertise in genetics, cell biology, and immunology.

• A passion for teaching, advising, and mentoring undergraduate students.

• Active membership in the Evangelical Lutheran Synod (ELS), Wisconsin Evangelical Synod (WELS), or another confessional Lutheran church body is highly preferred.

Compensation:

Salary is commensurate with experience and qualifications. BLC College offers a comprehensive benefits package, including funds for faculty development.

Application Process:

Qualified candidates are encouraged to submit the following materials:

• A letter of interest addressing qualifications, teaching philosophy, and area of specialization.

• A current resume/curriculum vitae.

• A statement of faith and church membership, reflecting how your faith aligns with the mission of a Christian liberal arts college.

• Academic transcripts (unofficial transcripts are acceptable for the application process; official transcripts will be required upon offer of employment).

Please submit application materials to:

Academic Search Committee- Biology

Bethany Lutheran College- Human Resources Office

700 Luther Drive

Mankato, MN 56001; or via scanned email to hr@blc.edu.

Review of applications will begin January 13, 2025, and continue until the position is filled.