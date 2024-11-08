Head Coach – Cross Country, Track & Field

Posting Date: November 8, 2024

Department: Athletics

Category: Staff

Status/Type: Full-time

Applications will be taken until the position is filled.

Function of Position: Responsible to the Director of Athletics to recruit, lead, encourage and support students involved in the cross country and track and field programs, within the guidelines and mission of Bethany Lutheran College, the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC), and the NCAA.

Duties and Responsibilities:

1. Oversee the development and promotion of the cross country and indoor/outdoor track and field programs, including:

– provide positive Christian leadership for the program

– foster and promote the Christian faith as stated in the philosophy of the College

– develop, present, and implement proposals for programs improvements

– develop and maintain competition schedules in accordance with Bethany, UMAC, and NCAA rules and guidelines

– develop and administer zero-based program budgets based on competition schedule

– work under and follow all NCAA, UMAC, and Bethany rules and regulations

– establish positive communication relationships media and public agencies

– maintain professional communication with conference coaches; represent the College at conference meetings

– foster a sense of unity and fellowship in the athletic department and campus community

– select, train, and evaluate assistant coaches and student managers

– oversee assistant coaches develop, organize, and evaluate program-specific camps

– manage program equipment inventory

– provide requested information to SID promptly and efficiently

– respect and assist in care of all athletic facilities

– work with facility director on scheduling

– assist with athletic department golf tournament

– raise funds for any “extras” (trips, uniforms out of rotation, special equipment, etc.) that the institutional budget does not cover

– coordinate practice and competition travel needs utilizing college vans and/or charter buses

– set and communicate yearly programs to AD prior to season

– communicate with athletic trainers, associate coaches and assistant coaches

Student athletes

– recruit student athletes who understand the mission of the athletic department and the institution, in accordance with NCAA guidelines

– develop recruiting list

– visit high schools to meet with coaches and students

– attend various high school meets

– meet with potential student athletes and their families during campus visits

– establish and maintain contact through phone calls, e-mails, texts, and letters

– direct coordination and oversee recruiting efforts of coaches

– coordinate all team retention strategies

– care for and develop student-athlete physical, spiritual, emotional, academic, and psychological skills and well-being

– develop, implement, and evaluate drills, practice plans, conditioning programs, and competition strategies

– evaluate student-athlete talent and level of improvement

– maintain open lines of communication with student athletes

– encourage and promote good teamwork and positive behavior

– maintain and enforce all team, institutional, UMAC, and NCAA rules

– maintain student-athlete files

– require a timely post-season meeting in which student-athlete evaluation is administered and returned to AD

– conduct post-season evaluations and meet with associate/assistant coaches

Contests

– assist with competition management of contests as needed

– communicate with opposing teams and officials in a professional, sportsmanlike manner

– coordinate competition logistics and assist with maintaining accurate statistics

– coordinate and monitoring of meet entries and itineraries

2. Attend local, regional, and national professional development clinics, conventions, and seminars.

3. Research, refine, and continue to develop knowledge of cross country and track and field rules, regulations, and policies affecting responsibilities.

4. Maintain First Aid and CPR certification.

5. Perform other related duties/responsibilities as appropriate or assigned by director of athletics.

Minimum qualifications:

– willingness to support the mission of Bethany Lutheran College

– bachelor’s degree from an accredited institution, master’s degree preferred

– coaching/recruiting experience at the collegiate level preferred

– knowledge of NCAA rules

– strong interpersonal and organizational skills

– excellent oral and written communication skills

– ability to recruit, develop and motivate student athletes

– able to lift, pull, push up to 50 pounds

– maintain valid driver’s license

Please send all application materials to hr@blc.edu.