Coming off consecutive NCAA Tournament berth’s and UMAC title wins, the Bethany Lutheran men’s basketball team will once again face a tall task this season, opening their campaign this weekend a The Vikings will travel to Colorado College to play two games Friday and Saturday, taking on No. 11 Trinity (TX) on Friday at 5:30 p.m. (MST) before a match with the host school on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. (MST).