The Bethany Lutheran women’s soccer team wrapped up regular season play on Saturay afternoon with a 2-2 draw at Minnesota Morris. The Vikings move to 8-6-3 overall and 8-2-2 following the decision while the Cougars go to 2-11-3 overall and 2-7-3 in the conference. Bethany will now host Northwestern at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6th in a UMAC semifinal matchup.