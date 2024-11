For the fourth straight season the Bethany Lutheran women’s soccer team will match up with the University of Northwestern in a UMAC semifinal contest, but this year the Vikings will play host to the Eagles as they host their first ever UMAC Tournament match. The Vikings and the Eagles will face off on Wednesday at 7 p.m. from Scheels Field, with the winner of that match up taking on the winner of No. 1 UW-Superior and No. 4 Crown.