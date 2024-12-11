Cynthia Krause ’19

Work Information:

Professional Musician Twin Cities, MN Self-employed

Continuing Education:

Upon graduating from Bethany, I took two gap years to work, and then pursued a master’s of music degree in harp performance. In December 2022, I graduated with this degree from the University of MN – Twin Cities, and had the pleasure of studying harp there with Kathy Kienzle, the former harpist for the MN Orchestra.

What you do or have done:

My workdays are all unique. Four days out of the week I teach private piano and harp lessons, but they all occur at different locations. Sometimes I teach from my home, sometimes from a student’s home, and sometimes from one of three Christian schools. Many of my students attend these schools, which is fun at recitals since they know each other. During the week, I also practice organ for services at my church, University Lutheran Chapel. Much of my time outside of teaching is spent either planning for lessons, practicing for my own performances, corresponding with others, or scheduling. One of my favorite parts of my job is getting to see my students every week and invest in their lives. It is also a joy when I get to perform in concerts or for events since I love sharing my music with others.

What inspires you?

I am inspired to be a positive influence in the lives of my students. My highest aspiration as a teacher is to not only instill a love of music in my students, but also be an encouraging, supportive mentor in their lives. Their sweet, funny stories brighten my day and motivate me to keep investing in them as students and people. I also love when something clicks with my students and they clearly understand it for the first time. Another great joy of mine is to perform and play music. My reaction to this can be described as a “performance high” and I am energized and happy after finishing the performance. I especially love performing with orchestras because it is fun to learn music of that caliber and play with other professional musicians.

How do you want to make a difference?

My career goals are to continue using my musical gifts all my life to serve God. Whether that is in the capacity of music teacher, church organist, accompanist, or performer, I pray I can use my music to bring beauty and joy to others’ lives. I hope to pass along the love of music to all those who hear it or learn it from me, whether that is my students, my audience at a concert, or my future family.

How has Bethany prepared you? Bethany has prepared me exceptionally well for my current vocations. My academic studies and lessons fine-tuned my skills and encouraged a deeper love for music. I developed a love for choral and liturgical music, which helped begin my career as a church musician. Various performance opportunities helped prepare me for working as an accompanist and teacher. Most of all though, the Gospel being taught and incorporated in every setting on campus helped my faith grow more than it ever had before. This gave me a solid Christian foundation that helped me enter the world beyond Bethany, certain of who God was and who I was in him. This was the best gift I received from my Bethany education.

What do you remember most about Bethany?

The fondest memories I have at Bethany center around the people there. I loved the tight-knit community of friends I developed there. Some of those friendships will last for a lifetime because they are built on the core values of Christ and were fostered at a time when we were all growing and figuring out life together. The professors I studied under were so encouraging and supportive, but they also pushed me to grow as a student and person. They believed in me and went above and beyond in helping me excel and step into the world post-graduation. I loved being part of the Bethany Choir and Chamber Orchestra and several other ensembles. My choir tour and band tours are some of my most wonderful memories as a student. I also loved putting on my capstone recitals at Bethany.

What is your advice for current Bethany students?

I encourage current Bethany students to get involved on campus. The time spent in clubs, ensembles, sports, and campus activities will be the memories you remember the longest, and these are the ways you’ll meet lifelong friends. I also encourage students to attend chapel services. Taking the time to do this will help you grow in your faith. I also would encourage you to meet with your professors and try to talk to them more. They believe in you and will be such an invaluable resource of support and encouragement on campus and after graduation. They truly care about you and want you to grow in your faith and prepare well for your future.