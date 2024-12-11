Kaleb ’24 and Tamara Schmidt ’23

Work Information:

Tamara is employed as a K-8 music teacher, band, and choir director at Central Lutheran School in Fort Wayne, IN. Tamara graduated in December 2023.

Continuing Education:

Kaleb is enrolled in Concordia Theological Seminary Fort Wayne to become a pastor. He is also continuing to study music through private lessons. Kaleb graduated in May 2024.

What you do or have done:

Tamara spends her days teaching general music classes, leading multiple band and choir ensembles, and providing group and individual lessons to her students. She will also direct the music for the spring musical production. In addition to his studies, Kaleb also plays and subs for local church services and teaches piano lessons.

What inspires you?

Tamara draws inspiration from her students. The trials that they overcome in the music room are a picture of the trials they face in life. Kaleb is inspired by good choral singing and strong liturgical observance.

How do you want to make a difference?

Tamara hopes to instill a love for music in all her students, and foster respect and admiration for music education in whatever school or community she teaches in. Kaleb wants to create good music through good theology.

How has Bethany prepared you?

Bethany provided Tamara with the ability to “do it all.” She was able to study flute, voice, conducting, and even learn to play organ at the same time. She learned to balance many things in life and when to say no to too many things. Kaleb’s professors and mentors influenced him to study further into the church and specifically church music. He was also able to do many things to combine music and church work that he wouldn’t have been able to do at other colleges.

What do you remember most about Bethany?

Kaleb and Tamara’s fondest memories of Bethany are all the concerts, recitals, and chapel services. What is your advice for current Bethany students? You will miss Bethany when you are gone. Cherish all the moments you have, big and small.