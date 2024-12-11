Kayelynn Lawson ’22

Work Information

Orchestra and Federation Grade School String Instructor at Shoreland Lutheran High School In Somers, Wisconsin.

What you do or have done:

At Shoreland I direct the High School and Grade School Orchestra, teach private string lessons, teach private voice lessons, teach an Introduction to Guitar class, teach an Introduction to Theatre class, and direct Shoreland’s Spring play and Fall musical.

What inspires you?

I love watching students learn to love music. The arts have always been a huge part of my life, and I feel so blessed that I get the opportunity to help grow the love of music in my student’s lives.

How has Bethany prepared you?

The Music faculty at Bethany helped to prepare me for a future in Music in many ways. They provided a very individualized education that challenged and grew me greatly. But more than that, they set examples of kind, loving, God fearing individuals that helped to grow my faith and remind me what really matters in life. They prepared me for a career in Music, but more importantly- they prepared me to walk through this life as a child of God, and always reminded me to keep my eyes on things above.

What do you remember most about Bethany?

I remember all of the fun that I had in ensembles at Bethany. The Music professors create such positive atmospheres. It is so obvious that they love their work, and that reflects in everything they do. What is your advice for current Bethany students? Go to chapel! Chances are that you will not be in an environment where you can worship your Savior with your closest friends 5 days a week ever again. Take advantage of it while you can.