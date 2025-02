Housekeeping – Residence Halls (men’s)

Posting Date: January 30, 2025

Department: Facilities

Category: Staff

Status/Type: Full-time

Compensation Range: $16.00 – $21.00 per hour

Hours: Sunday – Thursday, 6:00 AM – 2:30 PM *(may vary slightly)

Applications will be taken until the position is filled.

Position summary: Responsible to the Director of Facilities for maintaining a clean, safe, and comfortable environment for student living, relaxation, and recreation.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Facility Operations

1. Open and close building and interior doors as required.

2. Check building for immediate housekeeping and maintenance needs.

3. Maintain inventory of cleaning supplies for buildings.

4. Assist with set up and take down of equipment and seating for special events as needed.

5. Remove snow and ice from doorways and walk; salt as needed; assist others with snow removal as required.

6. Assist in other buildings as required due to illness and vacations.

Housekeeping

1. Maintain lounges, kitchenettes with general clean up, sweeping floors, vacuuming, garbage removal, and cleaning equipment (stove, microwave, washers, dryers, etc.).

2. Clean and disinfect restrooms; re-stock dispensers; empty trash.

3. Collect garbage and recycling throughout building.

4. Sweep and mop hard floors and stairs, vacuum and shampoo carpets as needed.

5. Dust railings, spot clean walls, clean public furniture, door and window glass, disinfect touch surfaces.

6. Clean drinking fountains, monitor screens, elevator car interior door and door track.

7. Complete thorough summer cleaning on special teams: shampoo carpets, strip floor finish and apply new finish, wash windows, wash walls and desks, shampoo chairs.

Work Study Supervision

1. Train and supervise student employees assigned to buildings.

General

1. Able to meet attendance requirements.

2. Able to meet mental/cognitive requirements.

3. Able to meet physical requirements.

4. Perform other related duties/responsibilities as appropriate or assigned by director of facilities.

Minimum Qualifications

Willingness to support the mission of Bethany Lutheran College

Experience operating industrial cleaning equipment

Good oral and written communication skills

Ability to read gauges on equipment

Able to climb ladders

Able to lift, pull, and push up to 50 pounds

Please send all application materials to hr@blc.edu.