Assistant/Associate Professor – Nursing

Posting Date: January 20, 2025

Department: Assistant/Associate Professor of Nursing

Category: Faculty

Status/Type: Full-time

Application Deadline: February 28, 2025

Job Start Date: July 1, 2025

Function of Position: The faculty member will have an appointment in the School of Nursing. Rank as assistant or associate professor will be determined based on credentials and experience of the candidate.

The faculty member will be responsible for facilitating the teaching-learning activities within NURS courses, sharing curricular oversight with other faculty members, assessment of student learning outcomes, and evaluation of students in classroom, lab, simulation and clinical environments.

Teaching responsibilities may include a variety of courses with an emphasis on acute med-surgical nursing and clinical skills in nursing. Having experience in the specialty area(s) of gerontological nursing, pediatric nursing and/or community health nursing are desired as priority needs at this time.

The candidate will also be expected to contribute to student advising, mentoring and recruiting as part of a collaborative team. Service to the college, and broader community is also part of all full-time faculty positions.

Duties and Responsibilities: The professional RN nurse educator will:

Exhibit professionalism, maturity, high ethical and moral standards; be an excellent team player, a role model for nursing students, and a positive ambassador for the nursing profession.

Teach a variety of Nursing courses, with clinical experience in acute or chronic Medical-Surgical Nursing preferred.

Advise and mentor pre- and in-program Nursing students and assess program outcomes.

Assist, as needed, in recruitment efforts and events for potential nursing students.

Assist with and participate in School of Nursing accreditation activities and ensure implementation of national curricular standards for the education of baccalaureate nursing students.

Participate in programs, events, and initiatives to promote the nursing profession and the Nursing program of Bethany Lutheran College.

Have the ability to teach didactic nursing courses in the classroom and oversee nursing students at clinical sites and/or clinical lab and simulation settings. Classroom or clinical instruction experience preferred but not necessary

Full Time faculty positions are expected to maintain an annual teaching load of 24 credits in the School of Nursing

Must attend specific campus events (commencement, opening service, pinning ceremony, premiere registration and mandatory faculty development opportunities throughout the academic year.

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities Required by the Position

Excellent organizational and communication skills; proven verbal, written and presentation skills; and the ability to communicate effectively with a variety of audiences that include internal and external partners such as students, faculty, staff, and administration using judgment and professionalism in each situation.

Ability to build constructive working relationships and function collaboratively and cooperatively as a member of a team to support and contribute to the College’s success.

Goal driven with the desire to work in a fast-paced team environment and manage multiple responsibilities.

Demonstrate the ability to use a personal computer and various software packages such as Microsoft Office, Zoom, and learning management software (e.g. Moodle, MyBLC, etc.).

Minimum Qualifications

Willingness to support the mission of Bethany Lutheran College

Membership of a Confessional Lutheran church (ELS, WELS, LCMS) preferred

Master’s in nursing required; Ph.D or doctoral degree in nursing preferred

2-3 years of clinical nursing experience as a Registered Nurse

2+ years of experience as a nurse educator at the college level preferred

Excellent interpersonal skills to manage and elicit the best from nursing faculty and students

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Demonstration of professional and/or community involvement

Current unencumbered Minnesota RN license

CPR certified

Must be able to provide professional licenses/certifications and official transcripts for each degree earned from an accredited institution

Compensation Range:

$71,340 – $82,000

Application Process:

Qualified candidates are encouraged to submit the following materials:

• A letter of interest addressing qualifications, teaching philosophy, and area of specialization.

• A current resume/curriculum vitae.

• A statement of faith and church membership, reflecting how your faith aligns with the mission of a Christian liberal arts college.

• Academic transcripts (unofficial transcripts are acceptable for the application process; official transcripts will be required upon offer of employment).

Please submit application materials to:

Academic Search Committee- Nursing

Bethany Lutheran College- Human Resources Office

700 Luther Drive

Mankato, MN 56001; or via scanned email to hr@blc.edu.

Review of applications will begin March 1, 2025, and continue until the position is filled.