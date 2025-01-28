Madson Earns D3hoops.com, UMAC Honors

Jax Madson’s big week for the Bethany Lutheran men’s basketball team earned him some prestigious honors Tuesday morning as he was named to the D3hoops.com Team of the Week while also claiming UMAC men’s basketball Athlete of the Week honors. The D3hoops.com honor is just the second in the program’s history (Hunter Nielsen, 1/3/24), while it marks the second consecutive week the Vikings have claimed the UMAC men’s basketball Athlete of the Week honor.