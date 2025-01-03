Megan Maschoff (’16)

Megan Maschoff is a 2016 Bethany bachelor of arts graduate in communication and is currently serving as the Director of Communication at Shattuck-St Mary’s School in Faribault, Minnesota.

While attending Bethany, Megan participated in Maverick Hockey Weekend Broadcast, photojournalism, wrote for the school paper The Scroll, was in Concert Choir and Band, helped with the annual Phone-a-Thon, and was an Admissions Tour Guide.

How did Bethany make a lasting impact on your life?

Every day, I am reminded of how Bethany Lutheran College impacted my life in so many ways. Personally, I developed so many strong relationships and friendships not just with my classmates and roommates, but my professors and BLC staff as well, all of which I so greatly cherish. Professionally, Bethany Lutheran College gave me the tools to get a job in my field right out of college and skills to work my way up through the company. And spiritually, Bethany Lutheran College taught me to always keep Christ at the center of what I do. I am forever indebted to Bethany for all it has given to me, so serving on the Alumni Board presents me with an opportunity to give back but to also to help all the great alumni of the college to stay in touch.

What do you remember most about your time at Bethany?

My time spent with Maverick Hockey Weekend are some of my most memorable times at Bethany. The group—we had become another family and I am so, so grateful that Bethany was able to provide me with the opportunities to learn the skills that have reached far beyond sports broadcasting.

What advice do you have for current Bethany students?

Cherish every moment that Bethany gives you – whether that be through the friends you make or a class you take. You don’t realize just how special they are until your BLC time is over.