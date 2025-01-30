Minimum Qualifications / Requirements

Education and Experience:

Required:

● Masters Level Clinician (LPC-supervisee and CSW-PIP candidates may be considered for

employment and will receive clinical supervision.)

Preferred: (These can be obtained post hire within agreed upon timeframes.)

● Active licensure in South Dakota (LPC, LPC-MH, or CSW-PIP)

● Credentialing with insurance companies

● EMDR or other trauma-based therapy

● TBRI-Trust Based Relational Intervention as taught by the Karyn Purvis Institute of Child

Development

10) Comments We offer internships for Master’s Level and offer contracted work as well. We are interested in hiring Graduates who are wanting to pursue a career as Mental Health Therapist with faith at the center.