Position Title: Mental Health Therapist

Company: Breakthrough Christian Counseling

Organization Website: https://breakthroughsfc.org

Contact Person: Alexis Giff

Position Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Work Schedule: Flexible schedule 5-40 hours per week

Salary: $46.32 – $54.99 an hour

Position Description: Breakthrough provides Christian counseling for all ages. We use clinical methods and

evidence-based techniques, while also incorporating theological concepts and

resources.

Our therapists help clients work toward whole-person healing, meet each client where they are,

and value who they are in Christ.

● Create treatment plans for both individuals and families, including:

○ Evaluate needs

○ Define goals

○ Provide resources and strategies to enable clients to meet goals

● Provide individual and family sessions

● Embrace Christian and holistic approach to counseling which includes physical, mental,

emotional, and spiritual aspects of each client

Position Duties/Skills:

● Specialization in child therapy (age 5-10), adolescent therapy (age 11-18), or adult therapy

● Ease in connecting with clients

● Understands and verbalizes needs and goals of counseling support

● Time management

● Organization

● Strong communication

● Treatment planning

● Leading treatment team meetings with client, team representatives, and parents

Education and Experience

Required:

● Masters Level Clinician (LPC-supervisee and CSW-PIP candidates may be considered for

employment and will receive clinical supervision.)

Preferred: (These can be obtained post hire within agreed upon timeframes.)

● Active licensure in South Dakota (LPC, LPC-MH, or CSW-PIP)

● Credentialing with insurance companies

● EMDR or other trauma-based therapy

● TBRI-Trust Based Relational Intervention as taught by the Karyn Purvis Institute of Child

Development

10)

Comments

Please complete our Breakthrough application on our website at breakthroughsfc.org and send the cover letter, transcripts (if applicable), resume, and application to info@breakthroughsfc.org

We offer internships for Master’s Level in their 2nd degree and offer contracted work as well. We are interested in hiring Graduates who are wanting to pursue a career as Mental Health Therapist with faith at the center.

For more information contact Alexis Giff at agiff@breakthroughsfc.org or call 605-275-2280.