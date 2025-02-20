Assistant/Associate Professor – Mathematics

Posting Date: February 20, 2025

Department: Assistant/Associate Professor of Mathematics

Category: Faculty

Status/Type: Full-time

Application Deadline: Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled.

Job Start Date: July 1, 2025

Bethany Lutheran College invites applications for a full-time faculty position in mathematics, beginning July 2025. As a confessional Lutheran liberal arts institution, we foster a dynamic, student-centered learning environment where mathematics is explored with creativity, wonder, rigor, and purpose. We seek passionate educators who embrace our Christ-centered mission and inspire the next generation of mathematical thinkers.

The mathematics department encourages a growth mindset and supports students in developing mathematical reasoning and problem-solving skills. Faculty mentor students in modeling, proof-writing, and mathematical communication, emphasizing both the beauty of mathematics and its real-world applications. Our program offers a course in mathematical research, and all students complete either a senior thesis or an internship. We offer a B.A. in Mathematics and state licensure for 5-12 Mathematics Education.

We welcome applicants with expertise in any area of mathematics who are eager to contribute to a vibrant undergraduate program. A commitment to excellence in teaching and mentoring students is essential. Candidates should have a master’s degree (Ph.D. preferred) in mathematics or a closely related field.

Primary Duties and Responsibilities:

Teaching

● Teach a range of undergraduate mathematics courses, including general education and major-specific courses.

● Design and implement engaging, student-centered instruction that incorporates active learning strategies.

● Foster a growth mindset in students by providing meaningful feedback and supporting their development as mathematical thinkers.

● Integrate interdisciplinary applications of mathematics into coursework where appropriate.

Advising and Mentoring

● Advise mathematics majors and minors on academic planning, career pathways, and graduate school opportunities.

● Supervise student projects, undergraduate research, or capstone experiences as needed.

Service to the College and Department

● Participate in departmental efforts to assess and enhance the mathematics curriculum.

● Contribute to the intellectual life of the college through committee work, faculty governance, and interdisciplinary collaboration.

● Engage in professional development and scholarly activities that enhance teaching effectiveness and align with the department’s mission.

● Uphold and contribute to the mission of Bethany Lutheran College as a confessional Lutheran institution.

Minimum Qualifications:

● Master’s degree in mathematics or a closely related field (Ph.D. preferred).

● Demonstrated commitment to excellence in undergraduate teaching.

● Ability to support students through active learning and a student-centered approach.

● Strong communication skills and the ability to effectively convey mathematical concepts.

● Willingness to engage in academic advising, mentoring, and service to the college.

● Commitment to upholding the doctrinal standards of Bethany Lutheran College.

Compensation Range:

Assistant Professor: $49,750 – $57,200

Associate Professor: $56,000 – $65,100

Application Process:

Qualified candidates are encouraged to submit the following materials:

● A letter of interest addressing qualifications, teaching philosophy, and area of specialization.

● A current resume/curriculum vitae.

● A statement of faith and church membership, reflecting how your faith aligns with the mission of a Christian liberal arts college.

● Academic transcripts (unofficial transcripts are acceptable for the application process; official transcripts will be required upon offer of employment).

Please submit application materials to:

Academic Search Committee- Mathematics

Bethany Lutheran College- Human Resources Office

700 Luther Drive

Mankato, MN 56001; or via scanned email to hr@blc.edu.