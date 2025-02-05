Bethany’s Music program enriches the Mankato community in a variety of ways. The Concert Band, Chamber Orchestra, Drumline, Choir, and other ensembles frequently perform throughout the year, Christmas at Bethany remains a beloved tradition, and Bethany hosts many community music events. This fall semester, music students had the opportunity to put their gifts into practice for the benefit of local schools, and for their own growth as musicians.

Prior to the fall semester, two Mankato schools, Mount Olive Lutheran School and Risen Savior Lutheran School, reached out to Professor Benjamin Faugstad, saying that they did not have enough music teachers and conductors for private lessons and ensembles. Faugstad went to work to find interested Bethany music students to fill in the teaching gaps at these schools. For their effort, the music students would certainly benefit from the teaching experience.

Teaching and conducting experience is not necessarily new to Bethany’s music major, but the current volume of student teachers is. There are twenty music majors in the 2024-25 cohort, freshmen through seniors—the largest cohort since 2010.

“Half of them are currently teaching music, getting experience, and getting paid for it. What could be better?” said Faugstad, who serves as the Music Department Chair and an Associate Music Professor. Five music majors were able to teach private lessons and conduct at Mount Olive, and two music majors taught and conducted at Risen Savior.

“Being able to apply what they’re learning in the classroom, with their lessons, and ensembles… It makes it very real for them when they’re sharing that gift and enthusiasm of music with all ages,” said Faugstad, adding that quality musical experiences, even at the grade school level, are incredibly formative. And, teaching experience could potentially introduce job opportunities for these Bethany students in the future, many of whom wish to pursue careers in music.