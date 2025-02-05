Photos by David Norris
Bethany senior Daryan Rosenthal during a music lesson at Mount Olive Lutheran School.
Music majors assist programs in area schools
Bethany’s Music program enriches the Mankato community in a variety of ways. The Concert Band, Chamber Orchestra, Drumline, Choir, and other ensembles frequently perform throughout the year, Christmas at Bethany remains a beloved tradition, and Bethany hosts many community music events. This fall semester, music students had the opportunity to put their gifts into practice for the benefit of local schools, and for their own growth as musicians.
Prior to the fall semester, two Mankato schools, Mount Olive Lutheran School and Risen Savior Lutheran School, reached out to Professor Benjamin Faugstad, saying that they did not have enough music teachers and conductors for private lessons and ensembles. Faugstad went to work to find interested Bethany music students to fill in the teaching gaps at these schools. For their effort, the music students would certainly benefit from the teaching experience.
Teaching and conducting experience is not necessarily new to Bethany’s music major, but the current volume of student teachers is. There are twenty music majors in the 2024-25 cohort, freshmen through seniors—the largest cohort since 2010.
“Half of them are currently teaching music, getting experience, and getting paid for it. What could be better?” said Faugstad, who serves as the Music Department Chair and an Associate Music Professor. Five music majors were able to teach private lessons and conduct at Mount Olive, and two music majors taught and conducted at Risen Savior.
“Being able to apply what they’re learning in the classroom, with their lessons, and ensembles… It makes it very real for them when they’re sharing that gift and enthusiasm of music with all ages,” said Faugstad, adding that quality musical experiences, even at the grade school level, are incredibly formative. And, teaching experience could potentially introduce job opportunities for these Bethany students in the future, many of whom wish to pursue careers in music.
Daryan Rosenthal, a senior music major with a conducting emphasis, hopes for exactly that. Rosenthal taught private instrument lessons and conducted band at Mount Olive. He credits much of his foundational knowledge to the music classes he took at Bethany, such as Instrumental Conducting and Instrumental Pedagogy. “These classes helped me, not only in developing my own skills, but also gave me a better understanding of how to pass knowledge on to the students that I’m now teaching.”
Of course, classes could only prepare him so much for the teaching experience itself, which comes with many variables–namely, the students themselves.
“As much as you want everyone to be the same and everyone’s progress to be the same, that’s not going to happen. Every student works at their own pace,” said Rosenthal.
Adapting to young students was a common learning curve for other student teachers. Hannah Caauwe, a junior music major with a church music emphasis, also conducted band and taught private instrument lessons at Mount Olive.
“Being flexible and being able to work with whatever the kids are bringing from week to week, and not have rigid expectations was important. There’s no way to learn that in a classroom,” said Caauwe, who was initially hesitant to conduct a band, but ultimately thought it would be a good challenge for herself. She has certainly grown into the role, and found it fulfilling to see her students putting in effort to get better. “I love seeing the growth and progress on the pieces we’re working on.”
Rosenthal had prior experience conducting at Bethany and in the community, but noted that conducting in a grade school was a different ballgame. “With younger kids, there’s classroom management you have to do. Getting them to play more helped them learn a lot better than me telling them what I want or explaining some of these bigger ideas.” The experience has been validating for Rosenthal, as he plans on pursuing a career in conducting.
Though teaching and conducting present unique challenges for student teachers, the rewards far outweigh the difficulties.
For Renee Geving, a junior music major, this fall was her first time teaching private lessons and conducting at Risen Savior. Though there was a learning curve, she gained expertise and confidence in her own teaching ability. “It’s really beneficial to put it into practice and do it myself,” she said.
Bethany junior Hannah Caauwe conducted band practice at Mount Olive Lutheran School.
Geving especially wanted to make an effort to connect with her students, and it seems that effort has paid off. “It’s so fun to get to know these kids, plus getting to know what I’m like with them as a teacher.”
“It gives you quite a lot of confidence. It eliminates the unknown of, ‘Can I actually get a band to sound good? Can I manage that classroom? Do I know how to work with students week after week?’” added Faugstad, who met with the student teachers once a week to offer encouragement and advice about their struggles, wins, and to help troubleshoot.
The students credited much of their success and enjoyment to Faugstad’s oversight—working with the schools, coordinating lessons, and pairing teachers and students so that they could focus on teaching the lessons themselves. Faugstad’s enthusiasm and forward thinking has no doubt fueled the music program’s momentum. That, and his obvious care for his students.
“They have just been available to help. They help us out a lot, sometimes more than we realize,” said Rosenthal. “It’s something I love about Bethany—the connections that you make with the professors, and one of the reasons why I chose to come to Bethany. They feel like people who are genuinely trying to help me, lift me up, and support me so that
I can go out and be successful.”
Judging by school faculty and parents’ assessment of Bethany’s student teachers, they have certainly been successful in their teaching endeavors. Faugstad remarked that people have pulled him aside to commend the music majors’ work.
“It’s fun to be approached, and, without prompting, to have them say that they’re doing a fantastic job,” said Faugstad, about staff and faculty at Mount Olive. At Risen Savior, student teachers were offered to teach and conduct the following semester.
There isn’t much more of a ringing endorsement than that.
Editors note: If you wish to inquire about a Bethany student helping at your church or school, please contact Ben Faugstad.
Bethany junior Renee Geving at band practice for Risen Savior Lutheran School.
