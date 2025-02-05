Grace-fueled Grads

Despite coming from a young, recently established program, Bethany’s Clinical Mental Health Counseling (CMHC) graduates are thriving in their chosen fields. The program celebrated its first graduating cohort in spring of 2023. Since then, CMHC graduates have been serving their clients and communities through effective, Christian counseling.

“We’re preparing people for a broad range of working environments and populations that they could serve,” said Dr. Benjamin Kohls, Director of Graduate Studies for Clinical Mental Health Counseling. Some of these environments include outpatient practices, private practices, group practices, and schools. Graduates counsel clients working through anxiety, seeking marriage counseling, and suffering from severe and persistent mental illness, to name a few specialties.

The program is Bethany’s first entirely online graduate program, save for a few in-person residencies throughout the years. Though the program is primarily online, it still has a high level of engagement with faculty and between peers. “The program results in a very tangible job at the end of it, but you still have a lot of autonomy and flexibility as to what setting you want to work in. Students coming in can be confident that there’s work at the end of this,” said Kohls.

Mark Krause (‘23) has certainly found fulfilling work upon graduating. After completing his graduate internship at Christian Family Solutions (CFS) in Appleton, Wisconsin, he was offered full time work there as a Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC). Krause specializes in adults with severe mood disorders or persistent mental illnesses—namely depression, anxiety, PTSD, and other borderline personality disorders. While those can be particularly challenging diagnostics, Krause finds the work interesting and rewarding. He emphasized that the program’s residencies particularly helped him develop a professional yet empathetic presence in the counseling room.

“The residencies have been so enduringly useful. It’s the intense interpersonal experience that really makes a difference—seeing other people’s humanity, their value, and their authentic experience of you,” said Krause, who also noted that the professors’ prior experience as clinicians was invaluable. Their anecdotes from the counseling room conveyed topics or practices in ways a textbook could not.

Though he has already graduated, Bethany’s rigorous program has inspired Krause to continue his education in whatever form that may take—for now, to learn more about current therapy practices, mental illness, psychology, and other relevant topics. “I think what Bethany’s program does so well is that you get all of this stuff you’re supposed to do, but the faculty know that you need to do that little bit more.” This effort and curiosity are traits that his clients no doubt pick up on.