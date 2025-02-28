Men’s Basketball to Take on Northwestern in UMAC Championship Saturday

When Bethany Lutheran and Northwestern meet in Saturday’s Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) men’s basketball Championship game it won’t be unfamiliar territory for either team. Over the past 14 seasons, every UMAC Championship game played has seen at least one of the two teams present and every game has seen one of the two come away victorious and advance to the NCAA Tournament. Northwestern won seven straight titles from 2010-11 to 2016-17, but Bethany has had the slight edge over the past seven seasons, claiming four championships while Northwestern has three.