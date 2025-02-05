Real Life Roles

For the students in Acting One, a Bethany theatre course, the task was not unlike a normal class assigned role, but in this case the audience and stage would be a bit different. The stage was in the Nursing Department’s clinical lab in Honsey Hall. The scene was a room at a hospital or clinic. The task for the actors was to portray, in a convincing manner, a host of real world health complication scenarios.

The Nursing Department at Bethany recognized the advantages of this cross-discipline exercise and approached the Theatre Department with the unique idea.

Cheryl Clendenin is a Professor of Nursing at Bethany, “This collaboration was born of my interest in providing our nursing students with a more interactive experience while also meeting the newly revised curricular standards for nursing education. I’ve been working on the simulated patient experience for a while and with the change in our Department’s leadership, I again proposed the idea of collaborating with Bethany’s Theatre Department. They are specialists in creating characters, and that is exactly what we are doing in these simulations, creating live, accurate, portrayals of sick patients for our nursing students. It was a win-win situation.”

Bethany’s nursing students participate in a number of simulations within each clinical course during their junior year. These live-actor simulations with the theatre students are currently implemented during the nursing students’ senior year course called Issues and Trends in Advanced Medical-Surgical Nursing.

Emily Kimball teaches the Theatre Department’s Acting One course every other year, with Peter Bloedel also serving as the professor. She confirmed, “The Nursing Department reached out to us about this interesting collaboration. They were seeking ways for their students to have truer to life patient interaction. An articulated mannequin can’t say “ow” or fight back, or refuse treatment like a real human being might, and while the nursing faculty could also serve as patients, they wouldn’t be free to observe students. They had originally wondered if theatre students would volunteer for the simulations or perhaps make it a work-study position. I suggested that I could make it an assignment for the acting class.”