The Importance of Community

For many students at Bethany Lutheran College, volunteering is part of their regular routine. Students take part in a variety of service oriented projects both on campus and off. These opportunities build both experience and character while ultimately providing great benefits to worthwhile organizations throughout the region surrounding Mankato and well beyond.

One of the most visible service organizations is S.T.O.R.M. (Serving Through Outreach, Relief, and Missions). The group’s goal is to increase campus awareness of mission efforts, to support mission work of organizations affiliated with Bethany, and to better equip Bethany students to share the Gospel in their day-to-day lives ultimately developing Christian servant-leaders.

Among the projects that S.T.O.R.M. has facilitated recently includes providing volunteers for the New2You thrift store in North Mankato (New2You supports Minnesota Valley Lutheran High School), making blankets for Project Linus (an organization that provides handmade blankets to children in the United States who are seriously ill, traumatized, or otherwise in need), fundraisers to support Branch Lutheran Schools of Haiti, and various other fundraising events throughout the school year. When it comes to S.T.O.R.M. events, typical participation for a group activity depends on how many spots are available (some activities have limited spots), but the usual range is 20–40 students taking part.