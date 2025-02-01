Home  >  Vikings  >  Men's Track  >  Vikings See Handful of Personal Bests at Mark Schuck Open

Anna Schwartz set her own pole vault school record on Saturday afternoon when she eclipsed 2.86m at the Marck Schuck Open and Multi hosted by MSU-Mankato. James Younge on the men’s side also nearly set a new PR in the mile, as he finished less than four tenths of a second off his previous best time. Samantha Kedsch had a strong showing in the long jump in her collegiate debut, while Benjamin Halvorson’s long jump was the longest for the Vikings since 2023.