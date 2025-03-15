2025 Commencement Update

Bethany Lutheran College is pleased to announce the Class of 2025 is the biggest ever to graduate from the institution. This comprises both one of the largest baccalaureate undergraduate groups as well as the highest number of master’s degree candidates ever. What a blessing this is after years of extraordinary enrollment growth!

However, the prospect of a large graduating class has posed some logistical complications for our Spring Commencement Ceremony. While the consensus is that an on campus graduation ceremony is preferable, the size of this year’s class would have caused the number of attendees to be greater than our seating capacity on campus. With students and families from all over the world taking part, the administration needed to find an event space that would accommodate everyone wanting to attend this very important and special event. As a result, the Spring 2025 Commencement Ceremony will be moved to the Grand Hall at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in downtown Mankato.

The Ceremony will take place on Friday, May 9, beginning at 10:30 a.m. With the venue change, the Ceremony will be a ticketed event, but we’re confident we’ll be able to accommodate everyone who would like to attend. Watch for ticket information to be shared soon.