Four Vikings Earn CSC Academic All-District Honors

The College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA), released their 2024-25 Academic All-District Men’s and Women’s Basketball Teams on Tuesday afternoon and four Vikings earned the distinction for their performance on the court and in the classroom. Drew Sagedahl of Bethany Lutheran men’s basketball and Kaylee Hunter, Aubrea Kor, and Megan Wegner of Bethany Lutheran women’s basketball were the student-athletes who represented the Vikings.