Down to their final out and trailing 9-6 with the bases empty in game two, the Bethany Lutheran baseball team was able to piece together four straight hits, with the final being a Xander Meissner walk-off home run, to salvage a split with No. 22 Gustavus. The Vikings, who dropped game one 6-1, move to 10-10 on the season while the Gusties go to 14-4.