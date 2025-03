The NCAA released the 2024-25 men’s basketball tournament bracket on Monday morning and Bethany Lutheran drew a first round matchup with No. 16 Illinois Wesleyan that will be played on the campus of UChicago at 4 p.m. on Friday, March 7th. On the other side of the bracket, No. 6 Saint John’s will tangle with UChicago at 6:30 p.m. Friday with the winners of both contests meeting on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.