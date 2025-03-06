Residence Hall Coordinator – Edgewood Place

Posting Date: March 6, 2025

Department: Student Affairs

Category: Staff

Status/Type: Part-time

Job Start Date: July 1, 2025

Applications will be taken until the position is filled.

General Responsibilities:

The Resident Hall Coordinator (RHC) is a live-in professional who operates as a member of the Residential Life Staff, working with the Office of Student Affairs in a supervisory position with the Resident Assistants. The RHC shall strive to uphold the mission of Bethany Lutheran College, working to create a positive, Christian atmosphere that encourages academic, spiritual, social, and personal growth. The RHC shall work to build this atmosphere by serving as an advisor to students, setting an example in leadership, and performing administrative tasks. The RHC shall exhibit a commitment to a student-centered approach, demonstrating initiative in reaching out and building relationships.

Guidance and Advising

1. Maintain a high degree of visibility, presence, and availability to students and Resident

Assistants (RAs) to enhance the living environment, assist with questions, and resolve problems as needed.

2. Build rapport with the residents and maintain confidentiality to promote trust and foster mutual respect.

3. Be familiar with the resources on campus for referral purposes.

4. Encourage residents to attend functions and activities to enhance campus engagement.

5. Seek to improve quality of life for all residents in each residence hall.

Role Modeling/Leadership

1. Demonstrate leadership both on and off campus.

2. Be willing to assist students in their academic, social, and personal needs.

3. Schedule, supervise, mentor, and support RAs through routine meetings and effective communication.

4. Oversee frequent quality hall programming by RAs.

5. Enforce campus Standards of Conduct. Supervise residents according to College regulations and process violations efficiently and effectively.

Administration/Staff Support

1. Facilitate student housing and coordinate with maintenance, housekeeping, or security to assist

students with their needs and ensure a safe environment.

2. Investigate and respond to concerns and complaints of students, parents, and staff in a manner

that provides accurate information and fosters good public relations.

3. Assist with all residential staff training and other in-service training sessions.

4. Attend all Residential Life and institutional staff meetings and stay current with best practices in college housing supervision and administration.

5. Respond to emergency and crisis situations and participate in the Residential Life on-call rotation.

6. Perform additional tasks consistent with the position and/or assigned by the Office of Student Affairs.

Some Specific Examples of Resident Hall Coordinator Duties and Expectations:

1. Maintain regular communication with RAs, including informal weekly contact and, as needed, performance feedback with each RA.

2. Conduct formal reviews with RAs at midterm and between semesters.

3. Host monthly RA group meetings and monthly individual RA meetings.

4. Organize and implement a housing lottery for returning students and assign rooms for all incoming and transfer students with the help of the Dir. of Residential Life.

5. Maintain accurate room occupancy data.

6. Manage student check-in/check-out and room change procedures including the distribution and collection of keys for the residence hall.

7. Organize RA staffing for residence hall supervision. Participate in the sitting and walking rotation as needs arise or as assigned.

8. Conduct fire drills and severe weather (tornado) drills for your building in conjunction with campus security.

9. Monitor Res Life programming budgets and ensure that programming requirements are successfully met.

10. Establish at least three hours per week as designated office hours when the residents know you’ll be available in your office or building lobby.

11. Create an on-call campus coverage rotation in agreement with the other RHCs so that at least one RHC is on campus on weekends, holidays, and breaks.

12. Actively participate in the interview and selection process of RAs for the subsequent year.

13. Coordinate with other staff regarding the housing of summer guests including checking in/out and point of contact during stay.

14. Eat in the dining center to use the free meal plan provided to RHCs to facilitate interaction with students.

15. Continue to serve as the point of contact and live-in supervisor of the residence hall during academic breaks and after the spring semester concludes. Summer duties include (but are not limited to) attendance at bi-monthly meetings, distillation of student check out forms, summer guest check in/out, preparation of assigned components of RA training, and assigning of roommates and rooms for incoming students and transfers.

Compensation:

● $8,000 stipend

● Free housing & meal plan

Application Process:

Qualified candidates are encouraged to submit the following materials:

● A letter of interest

● A current resume

● A statement of faith and church membership, reflecting how your faith aligns with the mission of a Christian liberal arts college.

Please submit application materials to:

Search Committee – Residence Hall Coordinator

Bethany Lutheran College- Human Resources Office

700 Luther Drive

Mankato, MN 56001; or via scanned email to hr@blc.edu.