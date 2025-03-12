Residence Hall Coordinator – Larson Hall

Posting Date: March 12, 2025

Department: Student Affairs

Category: Staff

Status/Type: Part-time

Job Start Date: July 1, 2025

Applications will be taken until the position is filled.

General Responsibilities:

The Larson Hall Coordinator is a live-in professional who operates as a member of the Residential Life Staff, working with the Office of Student Affairs. The LHC shall strive to uphold the mission of Bethany Lutheran College, working to create a positive, Christian atmosphere that encourages academic, spiritual, social, and personal growth. The RHC shall work to build this atmosphere by serving as an advisor to students, setting an example in leadership, and performing administrative tasks.

Guidance and Advising

1. Maintain a high degree of visibility, presence, and availability to students to enhance the living environment, assist with questions, and resolve problems as needed.

2. Build rapport with the residents and maintain confidentiality to promote trust and foster mutual respect.

3. Be familiar with the resources on campus for referral purposes.

4. Encourage residents to attend functions and activities to enhance campus engagement.

5. Seek to improve quality of life for all residents in each residence hall.

Role Modeling/Leadership

1. Demonstrate leadership both on and off campus.

2. Be willing to assist students in their academic, social, and personal needs.

3. Enforce campus Code of Conduct. Supervise residents according to College regulations and process violations in an efficient and effective manner.

Administration/Staff Support

1. Facilitate student housing and coordinate with maintenance, housekeeping, or security to assist students with their needs and ensure a safe environment.

2. Investigate and respond to concerns and complaints of students, parents, and staff in a manner that provides accurate information and fosters good public relations.

3. Assist with all residential staff training and other in-service training sessions.

4. Attend all Residential Life and institutional staff meetings

5. Attend fall RA Training Week.

6. Respond to emergency and crisis situations.

7. Perform additional tasks consistent with the position and/or assigned by the Office of Student Affairs.

Some Specific Examples of Resident Hall Coordinator Duties and Expectations:

1. Maintain accurate room occupancy data.

2. Manage student check-in/check-out and room change procedures including the distribution and collection of keys for the residence hall.

3. Conduct fire drills and severe weather (tornado) drills for your building in conjunction with campus security.

4. Participate in the on-call schedule with the other Resident Hall Coordinators.

5. Coordinate with other staff regarding the housing of summer guests including checking in/out and point of contact during stay.

6. Assist with the annual housing lottery for returning students and assign rooms for all incoming and transfer students.

7. Host community-building activities two times per semester.

8. Continue to serve as the point of contact and live-in supervisor of the residence hall after the spring semester concludes. Summer duties include (but are not limited to) attendance at bi-monthly meetings, distillation of student check out forms, summer guest check in/out, preparation of assigned components of RA training, and assigning of roommates and rooms for incoming students and transfers.

Compensation:

● Free housing & meal plan

Application Process:

Qualified candidates are encouraged to submit the following materials:

● A letter of interest

● A current resume

● A statement of faith and church membership, reflecting how your faith aligns with the mission of a Christian liberal arts college.

Please submit application materials to:

Search Committee: Residence Hall Coordinator – Larson Hall

Bethany Lutheran College- Human Resources Office

700 Luther Drive

Mankato, MN 56001; or via scanned email to hr@blc.edu.