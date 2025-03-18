Sagedahl Earns NABC Second Team All-District, D3hoops.com Third Team All-Region

The National Basketball Coaches Association (NABC) and D3hoops.com released their All-Region teams on Tuesday and Drew Sagedahl received the distinguished honor from both sources. In the NABC’s District 9, Sagedahl was one of just 11 players selected to the two teams as he earned Second Team honors, while D3hoops.com tabbed him Third Team All-Region in Region 9. Sagedahl became just the fourth player in program history to earn All-District or All-Region honors, joining Hunter Nielsen (’23-24), Trenton Krueger (’19-’20), and Brandyn Frelix (’16-’17).