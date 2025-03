The Bethany Lutheran softball team will play a pair of home games this week as they’ll take on Luther and Gustavus in nonconference action. The Vikings (9-5) and Norse (4-4) will meet on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. for a doubleheader before a Friday doubleheader with the Gusties (8-8) also beginning at 4:30 p.m. All games will be played at Thomas Park in Mankato.