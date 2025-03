MANKATO, Minn. – Trent Ash threw a seven-inning complete game to lead Bethany to a 7-1 win in game one over UW-Eau Claire Thursday, before Gary Swann would jumpstart a comeback effort in game two with a pair of home runs but the Vikings would see their late lead slip away as the Blugolds would take game two 10-8. With the results Bethany moves to 5-8 on the season while UWEC goes to 3-1.