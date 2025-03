Bryn Weidner hit a two-out, 3-run inside the park home run in Bethany’s first game Saturday to lift them to a 3-2 victory before Emily Meyer tossed a shutout in game two with Kaija Mork delivering a first inning home run to give them a 1-0 win. The Vikings 3-2 win came over Benedictine University (Ill.) while the nightcap 1-0 win was against Rensselear Polytechnic Institute.