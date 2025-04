The Bethany Lutheran baseball team will have a critical UMAC series this weekend as they travel to Minnesota Morris. The Vikings, who enter with a 20-12 overall record and a 13-2 mark in conference play, will face Morris—currently 15-15 overall and 11-4 in the UMAC—on Friday at 3 p.m., followed by a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 2 p.m.