Baseball to Take on Eagles for Top Spot in UMAC Standings

The Bethany Lutheran baseball team will travel to Northwestern this week as the two top team’s in the UMAC square off in a three game series. Both entering at 11-1, whichever team claims the series win will be in sole possession of first place in the conference standings with just two weeks to play. The Vikings and Eagles will first meet up on Friday at 3 p.m. in St. Paul before a doubleheader on Saturday with first pitch of game one scheduled for 2 p.m.