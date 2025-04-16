Casper, Sagedahl Named UMAC Scholar-Athlete Leadership Award Finalists

Each spring, the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) recognizes outstanding senior student-athletes who demonstrate a healthy balance by achieving excellence in academics, leadership, and service while participating in intercollegiate athletics, through the UMAC Scholar-Athlete Leadership Award. This year, Ashley Casper of Bethany Lutheran women’s soccer and Drew Sagedahl of Bethany Lutheran men’s basketball were chosen as BLC’s representatives.
