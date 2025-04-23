Position Title: Hospital Operations Supervisor

Organization: Agiliti Health

Organization Website: https://www.agilitihealth.com/

Position Location: Mankato, MN

Work Schedule: Primary work hours 8-4:30 Monday – Friday.

Hours of operations 6am-11pm 7 days a week.

Salary or Starting Salary: $60,000 per year

Position Description: The Hospital Operations Supervisor is responsible for leading the daily activities at a hospital-based Asset360 account, which includes delivering medical equipment to patient rooms and standby locations, retrieving soiled equipment, cleaning and processing equipment, conducting equipment tracking rounds throughout patient rooms and recording each activity. Responsibilities also include managing the medical equipment inventory, maximizing equipment utilization, in-servicing clinical staff and maintaining detailed customer records (billing information and other as appropriate). The Hospital Operations Supervisor may coordinate and supervise equipment management teams.

Position Duties/Skills:

1)The Hospital Operations Supervisor will coordinate and supervise equipment management teams.

2)Managing the medical equipment inventory

3)Maximizing equipment utilization

4)In-servicing clinical staff and maintaining detailed customer records

5)Leading the daily activities at a hospital-based Asset360 account. which includes delivering medical equipment to patient rooms and standby locations, retrieving soiled equipment, cleaning and processing equipment, conducting equipment tracking rounds throughout patient rooms and recording each activity

Minimum Qualifications/Requirements:

1)Associate’s or Bachelor’s degree preferred or equivalent work experience.

2)1 – 2 years in supervisor/management or customer excellence experience preferred.

3)Business and financial management understanding to assist with contract management and account margin maintenance.

4)Preferred knowledge of healthcare industry, including an understanding or experience with hospital medical equipment.

5)Proficient computer skills, including Microsoft Office programs (Word, Excel, PowerPoint).

6)Willing to work flexible hours, including evenings, weekends and holidays, as well as nights and emergency off-hours as required.

7)Valid driver’s license.

8)Able to lift and/or push 75 pounds.

9)Able to stand and walk for long periods of time.

Direct Link to application: https://careers.agilitihealth.com/us/en/job/JR39276/Hospital-Operations-Supervisor

For additional information or questions please contact Becky Waak at 507-429-0708 or email becky.waak@agilitihealth.com.