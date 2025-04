Kaija Mork led off Bethany Lutheran softball’s game against North Central Friday with a home run and went on to add two more extra base hits and three more RBI to lead the Vikings to a 16-1 win over NCU. With the win, Bethany improves to 14-10 on the year and 4-0 in the UMAC while the Rams fall to 2-22 overall and 0-7 in the UMAC.