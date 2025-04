The Bethany Lutheran softball team, ranked No. 8 in Region IX in the most recent NCAA NPI Regional Rankings, will host Minnesota Morris this weekend with one game on Friday followed by Senior Day on Saturday. The Vikings, who are 21-11 overall and 11-1 in the UMAC, will take on Minnesota Morris—currently 12-20 overall and 5-7 in conference play—on Friday at 5:30 p.m., followed by a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday.