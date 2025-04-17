Softball Set for UMAC Battle with Eagles

A playoff spot will be clinched in Mankato this weekend when the Bethany Lutheran softball team meets up with Northwestern for their three game conference series. Both team’s currently sit at a perfect 9-0 in UMAC play and whichever team claims their 11th win on either Friday or Saturday will guarantee themselves a spot in the UMAC Tournament. Games one and two will be played on Friday with a doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m., before the series finale on Saturday at 11 a.m.