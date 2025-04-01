Teacher at Rochester Central Lutheran School

Minimum Qualifications / Requirements

• RCLS teachers are defined as members of the professional staff who hold a certificate endorsed by the type of position for which they are employed. RCLS teachers must have or be working toward a Minnesota State License; however, exceptions may be made by the Board of Directors for specialized, part-time or special circumstances.

• The RCLS teacher must be a member of (and participate in) the Lutheran Education Association or be willing to do so.

• The RCLS teacher must be certified by The Lutheran Church – Missouri Synod through graduation from a Synodical school or by colloquy or be willing to purse colloquy within an appropriate amount of time as determined by administration and the Board of Directors. It is recognized that some teachers may not be rostered due to financial implications of self-employment. Exceptions may be made by the Board of Directors for specialized, part-time or special circumstances.

• The RCLS teacher must be able and willing to model the Christian faith, dress appropriately for their position, demonstrate effective teaching, and can effectively communicate to students, parents, co-workers and the community.

• The RCLS teacher must be or become a member of a RCLS association congregation; however, exceptions may be made by the Board of Directors.