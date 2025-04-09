Viking Tennis Set for Busy Week

The Bethany Lutheran men’s and women’s tennis teams will each take part in multiple matches this week as their spring season continues. The Viking women will kick things off today against Minnesota Morris at 2 p.m. before a 4 p.m. road match Friday with Wartburg and 10 a.m. home UMAC contest on Saturday against Northwestern. The Bethany men will head just up the road to Gustavus on Friday for a non-conference match beginning at 7 p.m., before they also take on Northwestern on Saturday morning at Bethany at 10 a.m.