The Bethany Lutheran baseball team will head to La Crosse, Wisconsin, this weekend to compete in the NCAA Regional hosted by UW-La Crosse from May 16-18. The Vikings (29-12) will kick off play on Friday morning at 11 a.m. against No. 12 UW-La Crosse (33-9). On the other side of the bracket, No. 20 Buena Vista (31-10) will take on No. 21 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (31-12) at 2:30 p.m.