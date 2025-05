The Bethany Lutheran baseball team will welcome three Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) opponents to ISG Field this weekend for the 2025 UMAC Baseball Tournament. The Vikings, serving as the host and No. 1 seed, will match up with No. 4 Minnesota Morris on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. No. 2 seed Crown and No. 3 seed Northwestern will open up the tournament Thursday afternoon at 1:00 p.m.