Trent Ash picked up his program-record 10th win and struck out 16 batters on Friday afternoon—just one shy of the single-game record—as the Bethany Lutheran baseball team defeated UW-Superior 2-0 to claim the UMAC regular season title for the third consecutive year. With the win, the Vikings improve to 24-12 overall and 17-2 in UMAC play, while the Yellowjackets fall to 18-19 overall and 12-7 in the conference.