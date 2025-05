The Bethany Lutheran baseball team put up seven runs in the third inning on Thursday night as they defeated Minnesota Morris 12-2 in eight innings in the opening round of the UMAC Tournament. With the win Bethany improves to 27-12 overall and will now take on Northwestern on Friday at 3 p.m. The Cougars fall to 17-20 with the loss and will now play a must-win contest to stay alive against Crown tomorrow at 12 p.m.