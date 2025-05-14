Baseball Sets Program Record with 10 First-Team Picks; Sweep Major UMAC Honors

The Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) announced its baseball All-Conference honors on Wednesday morning, and Bethany Lutheran swept the honors. Ryan Kragh, Aidan Russell, Trent Ash, and Xander Meissner earned the conference’s top accolades after a standout season for the Vikings. For the third consecutive year, Kragh was named Coach of the Year, while Russell repeated as Player of the Year. Ash, who was named last year’s Rookie of the Year, took a step forward to earn Pitcher of the Year Honors, while this season’s Rookie of the Year went to Meissner.