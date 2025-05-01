Baseball to Celebrate Senior Day Against UW-Superior in Regular Season Finale

With their playoff spot in the UMAC Tournament already secured, the Bethany Lutheran baseball team will aim to take the No. 1 seed and regular season title this week as they take on UW-Superior in their final series of the season. The Vikings, who are 16-2 in the UMAC and 23-12 overall, can claim the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament with just one win over UW-Superior, who comes in at 18-18 overall and 12-6 in the conference. The teams will first meet on Friday at 3 p.m., before a doubleheader on Saturday with the first pitch of game one scheduled for 1 p.m.