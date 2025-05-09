Bethany Battles Back to Top UW-Superior, Advances to Title Game

The Bethany Lutheran softball team trailed by two runs early on Friday, but a big swing from Emily Doyle along with solid pitching and defense over the game’s final six innings propelled them to a 3-2 victory over UW-Superior. With the win the Vikings move to 27-13 and will move on to face the University of Northwestern in the title game on Saturday. The Vikings need just one win to claim a berth to the NCAA Tournament while the Eagles have to defeat them twice.